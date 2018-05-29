Repairs Shut Down Star City Shores
By Jeff Motz
|
May 29, 2018 @ 1:31 PM
Thinking about heading to Star City Shores? Maybe need to reconsider that idea.

City officials say three pump motors need repairs at the pool and water slide park off of 33rd and Highway 2. No word yet on when Star City Shores will reopen.

Here’s the list of public pools in Lincoln that are open.

Other public pools include:

·         Arnold Heights, 4000 N.W. 46th, 402-441-7829

·         Ballard, 3901 N. 66th, 402-441-7898

·         Belmont, 12th and Manatt, 402-441-7826

·         Eden, 4400 Antelope Creek, 402-441-7827

·         Irvingdale, 1900 Van Dorn, 402-441-7828

·         Woods, 33rd and “J”, 402-441-7782

·         Highlands Aquatic Center, 5511 N.W. 12th, 402-441-7800

·         University Place Aquatic Centers, 2000 N. 48th, 402-441-7834
