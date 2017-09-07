Report of Mountain Lion Near East Lincoln Park

Police say Game and Parks officials are out at Herbert Park in east Lincoln, near 84th and “O”, checking to see if there was evidence of a mountain lion in the area early Thursday.

According to police, a neighbor called shortly after 5am to report what she thought was a mountain lion and two cubs. Officers couldn’t find evidence of it.

Game & Parks Wildlife Services are looking for evidence, such as “prints or scat.”

Wildlife biologists want you to know this would be an unlikely place for a mountain lion to be found.