Report Reveals Patrol Mis-Management, Top Level Interference

Governor Pete Ricketts and his Chief Human Resources Officer Jason Jackson released a report Thursday with findings and recommendations from Jackson’s review of the Nebraska State Patrol. In June, the Governor asked Jackson to conduct a review of the Patrol’s workforce climate and make recommendations for improvement.

“Over the past several weeks, Jason Jackson has worked swiftly to conduct a comprehensive review of the Nebraska State Patrol,” said Governor Ricketts. “The resulting report is an extraordinarily transparent examination of the operations and leadership of the agency. The report’s recommendations are serving as the basis for operational and cultural changes. This review was conducted to maintain the esteem of NSP as Nebraska’s premiere law enforcement agency.”

Jackson’s report marks the conclusion of a review of NSP conducted over the last several weeks. Shortly after Governor Ricketts directed Jackson to conduct the review, he fired NSP Superintendent Bradley Rice. Jackson’s final report was presented to the Governor Thursday morning.

During the news conference, Jackson outlined his findings and recommendations. The review’s finding and recommendations fall into three key areas identified by Jackson. Those areas are:

• Former NSP Colonel Rice’s leadership and conduct

• Leadership and conduct by the NSP chain of command

• Deficiencies in Policy and Procedure at NSP

“During my review, I identified several opportunities for continuous improvement in the areas of leadership conduct, operations, policies, and procedures,” said Jackson. “The review sought to determine the validity of the concerns that were raised, while also recommending corrective measures. We will work swiftly with NSP leadership and Nebraska’s law enforcement community to implement these initiatives in the coming months. Before the end of the year, we will provide an update on progress in the areas identified for improvement.”

The new recommendations include, among others:

• Referring all NSP union concerns and grievances to the State’s labor relations expert.

• Engaging NSP union to amend their contract in order to hold officers accountable.

• Launching new initiatives to help the chain of command and troopers discern issues that may

implicate workplace harassment.

• Referring cases of officer misconduct to law enforcement.

• Continuing ongoing investigations into suspected misconduct.

Jackson’s full final report, along with an executive summary, are available at:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/lf0e558lyovw60i/AAB800CAI9nz09LMfqAK2K_ea?dl=0