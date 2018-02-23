Reported Threats Being Investigated By LNE, LPS and LPD

More and more reported threats continue to keep school officials and law enforcement on their toes, in the aftermath of the Florida school shooting.

According to a post on its Facebook Page, students had reported hearing or seeing alleged threats toward Lincoln Northeast High School.

School officials say in the post that they have been working with LPS security and Lincoln Police in this investigation. One person has been contacted and school officials say that individual will face “serious consequences related to this incident.”

Here’s the Facebook post from Northeast principal Kurt Glathar.

We want to make you aware that students have reported seeing and hearing alleged threats made against the high school. Our administration has been working with the LPS security team and the Lincoln Police Department to quickly and thoroughly investigate these statements. Through the investigation, we have made contact with the individual involved. That individual will be facing serious consequences related to this incident.