Republican Senator Complains About Voter Fraud

A Republican state senator who’s considering a run for Nebraska secretary of state, is criticizing the Nebraska Democratic Party for including voter registration forms in welcome baskets for refugees. Senator, John Murante of Gretna wants the Democratic Party to give county election officials a list of basket recipients and notify recipients they are not eligible to vote.

The Democratic Party donated baskets to refugee resettlement groups, who say they took out the forms and distributed only personal care items. Democratic Party chair, Jane Kleeb, says she has received death and sexual assault threats since the story broke on conservative blogs.