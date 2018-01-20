Residents Displaced by Duplex Fire Saturday Night

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a duplex fire just after 6:30pm Saturday at 2918 Merrill Street. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp told KFOR News a neighbor first reported the fire a few houses away. LFR Crews found multiple fires throughout one section of the duplex upon arrival and conducted a coordinating vertical ventilation of the unit.

Bopp said no one was home at the time and the fires were quickly extinguished. The residents won’t be able to move back into the unit, but the neighbor in the other side of the duplex will still be able to occupy it. Lincoln Fire and Rescue don’t know the cause of the fire yet as well as the estimated damage.