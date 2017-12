Twice Tuesday morning, Lincoln firefighters went to a house at 6311 Fairfax Ave. LFR found over-loaded circuits, incorrect fuses and too many space heaters pulled in, so firefighters told residents to call an electrician in the morning, but 3 hours later, the house caught fire. LFR Battalion Chief, Jim Bopp told KFOR NEWS everyone inside, including pets, got out safely. Damage is estimated at $90,000.