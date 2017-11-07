Restaurant Group Helping Keep People Warm

Raising Cane’s Restaurants of Lincoln have been collecting new and gently used coats to benefit People’s City Mission shelter residents and others in need throughout the community of Lincoln.

Raising Cane’s Lincoln, held its 11th annual Raising Coats with Raising Cane’s coat drive October 1 through October 31, 2017. Anyone who donated at least one coat and purchased a meal received a voucher for a free meal. Nearly 2,600 coats donated by the public during this year’s drive.

Since the annual drive began in 2007, Raising Cane’s has been able to provide more than 17,500 coats to the Mission and others in need in the community through People’s City Mission’s Distribution Center.

Coats are available to those in need in the Lincoln community at the People’s City Mission’s Help Center, located at 68th & P, part of East Park Plaza.