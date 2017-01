The Nebraska Banker’s Association and Whitehead Oil are offering a reward of more than $17,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people connected to the December 28th armed robbery of Union Bank at 68th and O. One suspect was caught Wednesday. 19 year old, Marcus Remus was arrested in Omaha on Wednesday.

His bank robbing accomplice hasn’t been found. Police are also working to see if Remus had anything to do with several other recent armed robberies in Lincoln.