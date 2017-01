On the left is a BB gun that looks very similar to an actual firearm. To the right is an actual gun used by law enforcement. (Jill St. James/KFOR News)

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever stole guns from Acher Arms, near 33rd and A on Christmas morning. Because Acher (acre) Arms is a federal firearms licensee, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have ponied-up the reward.