Ricketts: Re-negotiating NAFTA A Search For Win-Win

Governor Pete Ricketts says re-negotiating The North American Free Trade Agreement might not be all bad. President Trump has threatened to pull out of the agreeement with Mexico and Canada if more favorable terms aren’t reached. The Governor said a lot has changed in the 23 years since NAFTA was signed, such as emergency of e-commerce, that needs to be updated.

He said U.S. Dairy Producers have concerns about protective Canadian measures that don’t allow full access to their markets, and Canadian officials want changes in U.S. regulations the say hold their perishable products at the borders too long, causing unnecessary spoilage.

The treaty, between the U-S, Canada and Mexico, has governed commerce between the 3 nations for nearly 30 years.

“We want to see this agreement improved” the Governor said in a call to Nebraska reporters from Toronto Wednesday afternoon. “We also want to keep in mind that this has been a tremendously successful relationship. Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of beef flow back and forth between Canada and Nebraska each year, so that’s an important relationship that we don’t want to disrupt.”

Ricketts said next week’s start of talks on updating the treaty had nothing to do with the timing of his current Nebraska Trade Mission to Canada.

“These trips are planned months in advance, so I couldn’t have anticipated that the NAFTA talks would begin on August 16th.” Is that on the minds of those he’s meeting with? “Obviously that’s something we talking a lot about” he said.

Ricketts and his party of Nebraska Business leaders left Toronto Wednesday, with more meetings scheduled Thursday in Ottawa.