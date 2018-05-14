Ricketts Responds to Radio Attack Ad Reports

Is the Governor behind them, and would it be wrong if he was? That’s the question a lot of political leaders are asking about attack advertisements leading up to the state’s primaries tomorrow.

The Tenth Amendment Project, a political committee headquartered in Virginia, is spending nearly $50,000 to oppose Myron Dorn of Adams and Tom Brandt of Plymouth in legislative races. A recent World Herald article suggests a connection to the family of Governor Pete Ricketts.

On the Governor’s Call-In Show this afternoon on KFOR, Ricketts shut down those reports, “No, I have not heard of that Tenth Amendment Project until someone contacted me about it, so I don’t have any information on that. My contributions have been going to the state party and candidates.”

The advertisements claim Myron Dorn of Adams has been late paying property taxes over 100 times and that Tom Brandt of Plymouth wants to enrich himself by raising taxes on families for groceries and haircuts. Brandt, who’s running for the seat held by incumbent Laura Ebke, says the claim is half true since he supported one of the tax reform bills in this year’s legislature.

KFOR NEWS reached out to Brandt, who said he has no solid confirmation about the Ricketts connection.