Ricketts Touring Nebraska Businesses Ahead of Summit

Governor Pete Ricketts has kicked off a tour of businesses throughout Nebraska in the build up to a state economic development summit later this week.

Ricketts said Tuesday that the summit will focus on issues such as affordable housing and ways to address the state’s workforce shortage. His comments came following a tour of LI-COR Biosciences in Lincoln, one of several companies that helped Nebraska win a national economic development award.

Nebraska now has the most economic development projects per capita in the nation. Ricketts toured an energy company in Adams earlier Tuesday, and later this week he’s expected to visit companies in Snyder, West Point, Falls City, Endicott, Kearney and McCook. The Governor’s Summit on Economic Development is scheduled for Thursday in Lincoln.