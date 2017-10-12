Road Construction Worker Hurt By Suspected Drunk Driver In North Lincoln

A 78-year-old Lincoln woman is suspected of driving drunk and hitting a worker in a road construction zone near 31st and Superior on Wednesday afternoon.

Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands says Janet Lubben apparently drove up onto the median after going the wrong way and hit the 34-year-old worker from Omaha, who was walking back to his vehicle. Eventually, Lubben stopped at Industrial Avenue where she was found unconscious by witnesses.

Officer Sands says Lubben was taken to the hospital and eventually released, where she was arrested for DUI and leaving the scene of an injury accident among the offenses.

The worker was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.