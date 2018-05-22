Road Rage Incident In North Lincoln Lands Colorado Man In Jail

A man was taken to jail after he allegedly pointed a gun at a bus while driving on Interstate 80 in north Lincoln Monday night.

The Lancaster County Sherriff’s Office said around 7 p.m. near the 27th Street exit, a bus carrying 24 passengers was cut off by a Honda SUV with Colorado plates.

The vehicle cut in front of the bus and slammed on its brakes, and a short time later, the 36-year-old driver of the vehicle grabbed a loaded .45 caliber handgun, turned around, and pointed it at the bus driver through the rear window.

The bus driver stopped the bus and called LSO, and the driver of the Honda CRV, Scott Jenkins, of Craig, Colorado, was contacted by LSO near Mile Marker 413, just east of Waverly.

He admitted to his role in the incident, and the firearm was recovered.

He was lodged and cited for terroristic threats.

Jenkins and his wife were traveling from Colorado to Pennsylvania when the incident occurred, and the bus was headed from Denver to Omaha.