Robbery At Southwest Lincoln Convenience Store

An armed robbery at the Super C off of 10th and High Streets, around 9:45pm Monday.

Lincoln Police tell KFOR News a man wearing a blue and white jacket, jeans and a bandanna had a gun. The suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and got away with alcohol and cigarettes. The clerk was not hurt.

Captain Robert Farber said the suspect was last seen running westbound from the convenience store. Officers set up a perimeter and police said they thoroughly checked both the neighborhood and park, but did not find the suspect.

If you have any information about this robbery please call Lincoln Police at 441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 475-3600.