Rock Bands Journey, Def Leppard Coming To Lincoln

Rock bands Journey and Def Leppard will be teaming up for a massive co-headlining North American tour. Fans of both groups will be able to see them at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 19.

The tour, promoted by Live Nation, kicks off May 21st in Hartford, Connecticut, at the XL Center and will feature complete sets, an all-new production from both bands, and an arsenal of their hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Lights,” “Photograph,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock of Ages” and “Faithfully.”

Tickets go on sale beginning Saturday, February 3, at LiveNation.com.

They will also be in Des Moines, IA, Denver, CO and Kansas City, MO, if you’re unable to attend the Lincoln show.