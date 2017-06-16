Rolfzen, Wong-Orantes Make U.S. Pan Am Cup Team

The U.S. Women’s National Team has announced its 14-player roster for the 12-country NORCECA Pan American Cup being staged June 17-25 in Peru. Former Husker All-Americans Amber Rolfzen and Justine Wong-Orantes were named to the squad.

The Pan Am Cup is in its 16th year as teams from NORCECA (North America, Central America and Caribbean) and South America confederations compete for the title. The Americans have won the event three of the past five years with mainly a younger roster to gain international experience. The Pan Am Cup has two six-team preliminary round pools that will play a full round-round schedule.

The American squad will consist of two setters, two liberos, two opposites, four outside hitters and four middles. The setters include captain Micha Hancock (Edmond, Oklahoma) and Lauren Carlini (Aurora, Illinois). The liberos will be Amanda Benson (Litchfield Park, Arizona) and Wong-Orantes (Cypress, California). The opposites are Annie Drews (Elkhart, Indiana) and Liz McMahon (Liberty Township, Ohio).