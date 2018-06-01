Rollover Crash Critically Injured Lincoln Man
By Jeff Motz
|
Jun 1, 2018 @ 11:33 AM

A 24-year-old Lincoln man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash Thursday afternoon on eastbound Highway 6 on the west edge of Waverly.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Dylan Lang was driving the SUV, when he was involved in a discussion with a 16-year-old friend.

“The driver swerved, over-corrected, struck the median and over-corrected again,” Wagner said.  “The vehicle rolled an estimated six or seven times.”

Lang was life-flighted to Bryan West Campus. The 16-year-old girl was treated and released at the scene for minor injuries.

Wagner says Highway 6 was closed off for two hours.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Man Feared Drowned Burglary Loss At Southwest Lincoln Home Valued At Six Figures HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska To Face Clemson In Big Ten/ACC Challenge Give To Lincoln Day Reaches New Milestone HUSKER FOOTBALL: Big Ten Announcing Kick Off Times For Six Nebraska Games Lincoln Cares Donations To Help Five Projects