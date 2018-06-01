Rollover Crash Critically Injured Lincoln Man

A 24-year-old Lincoln man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash Thursday afternoon on eastbound Highway 6 on the west edge of Waverly.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Dylan Lang was driving the SUV, when he was involved in a discussion with a 16-year-old friend.

“The driver swerved, over-corrected, struck the median and over-corrected again,” Wagner said. “The vehicle rolled an estimated six or seven times.”

Lang was life-flighted to Bryan West Campus. The 16-year-old girl was treated and released at the scene for minor injuries.

Wagner says Highway 6 was closed off for two hours.