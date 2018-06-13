Rollover Crash Wednesday Morning In Central Lincoln

The scene of a rollover crash on the east side of 48th and "O" Street on Wednesday June 13, 2018. This is a snapshot from Lincoln's city traffic camera network.

At least one person was taken to a Lincoln hospital, after a rollover crash at 48th and “O” Street just before 10am Wednesday.

Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands told KFOR News a black Charger had a green turn arrow from westbound “O” Street onto southbound 48th when an eastbound SUV ran a red light.

The collision prompted the SUV to roll onto its side. Officer Sands says the driver wasn’t trapped, but was taken to the hospital for what were determined to be non life-threatening injuries. Two people in the Charger were not hurt.

Officer Sands says the SUV driver is expected to be ticketed for running a red light.

Traffic around the intersection was blocked off on northbound 48th at “M” Street, southbound 48th at “R” Street and eastbound “O” Street at 44th for nearly two hours, so crews could clean up the scene.