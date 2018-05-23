ROYALS BASEBALL: Lincoln Native Gordon Homers In Royals Win Over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS–(AP)–Former Husker and Lincoln Southeast alum Alex Gordon and Salvador Perez each homered and Jason Hammel earned his first victory of the season as the Kansas City Royals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Hammel (1-5) has been winless in his previous 13 starts dating back to his last win Sept. 6, 2017. Hammel also had been winless in his previous seven road starts.

He went seven innings, giving up nine hits and a run to help the Royals win for the second time in 10 games. He struck out six and hit a batter with no walks.

Luke Weaver (3-4) pitched seven innings in his first career outing against Kansas City. He allowed seven hits and struck out eight against one walk.

Gordon added two singles in a 3-for-4 night after entering the game hitless in his previous 14 at-bats. He was in a 4-for-40 skid that dated back to May 9.

Kansas City is 1-3 in interleague play this season. The Royals had lost their last five games against St. Louis and are 4-10 against their cross-state rivals in interleague play dating back to May 24, 2015.

Besides hitting the home run, Perez threw out two baserunners.

Kansas City went ahead 2-1 in the fourth on a two-out double by Alcides Escobar, who snapped an 0-for-9 skid with a single in the second inning. Whit Merrifield walked with one out and went to third on a single to right by Gordon. Escobar, who went 3-for-4, lined a 3-2 off-speed pitch to left to drive home Merrifield.

A leadoff homer by Perez in the sixth gave the Royals a 3-1 edge.

Kansas City added two runs in the ninth of reliever Greg Holland, a former Royal, who did not get any of the four batters he faced out.

St. Louis took a 1-0 lead in the first on a double steal. With two outs, Jose Martinez singled and went to third on Marcell Ozuna’s single. Ozuna took off for second and Perez faked a throw to second. Martinez started home but stopped. Perez threw to third baseman Mike Moustakas, who dropped the throw, allowing Martinez to score.

Gordon homered with one out in the second to tie the game.