Rural Bankers Are Nervous

Fear in the rural banking industry. A new report highlights growing concerns that farm foreclosures will be the greatest challenge to rural banks in Nebraska and parts of 9 other Plains and Midwestern states over the next 5 years. Creighton University economist, Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey of bankers, says about 10% of bank CEOs surveyed expect their operations to be hit hard by farm foreclosures in the next half-decade. Goss blames the concern on weak farm income and low commodity prices.