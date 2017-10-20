Rural Bankers Are Nervous
By Dale Johnson
|
Oct 20, 2017 @ 10:35 AM

Fear in the rural banking industry.  A new report highlights growing concerns that farm foreclosures will be the greatest challenge to rural banks in Nebraska and parts of 9 other Plains and Midwestern states over the next 5 years.  Creighton University economist, Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey of bankers, says about 10% of bank CEOs surveyed expect their operations to be hit hard by farm foreclosures in the next half-decade.  Goss blames the concern on weak farm income and low commodity prices.

