IOC commissioner on Russia Olympic ban: “We have never seen such manipulation and cheating” before. It caused “unprecedented damage to Olympism and sport”https://t.co/xPoauPmYpa pic.twitter.com/aiaZMQOsE1 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 5, 2017



The IOC has banned the Russians from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeonchang.

