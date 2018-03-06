Sales Tax Bill Advances in State Legislature

Nebraska Senators advanced a sales tax bill in the legislature this morning by a vote of 34-7. Senator Dan Watermeier of Syracuse introduced the bill and said it would require out-of-state retailers, with no presence in Nebraska, to collect a sales tax and pay it to the state.

Watermeier said currently there’s an unfair advantage to online retailers. “It comes down to this. Do you feel like you ought to be putting a barrier on Nebraska companies who are operating in Nebraska who have poured concerete, they’ve got brick and mortar, or do you want them to move out of the state and ship it in under the internet?” Watermeier asked the chamber.

The senator said his bill could allow the state to collect another $60 million, if the bill passes. Senator John McCollister voiced his support and said the bill could give Nebraska the revenue money it desperately needs. “This is critical money for the state. Revenue has been flat. So it’s time for us to figure out legal and good ways to being in some more revenue,” McCollister said.

Opposing senators said it could hurt small businesses more than benefit the state. Governor Pete Ricketts said he opposes the bill and calls it a tax increase. The bill now moves to the second round where senators can still debate it and make changes.