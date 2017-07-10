SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Base Running Struggles Doom Lincoln In Loss To Cleburne

The Lincoln Saltdogs left nine runners on base and fell to the Cleburne Railroaders 2-1 on Sunday night.

The win gave the Railroaders a split of the four-game set. It brought the season series to 4-4 after the two clubs split a series in Lincoln in May.

Carlos Pimentel was charged with the loss despite recording a quality start. He allowed just two runs over six innings on 10 hits. He struck out four and did not issue a walk. It was Pimentel’s third straight loss after starting the season 5-0.

The Saltdogs jumped in front in the top of the first inning. Cesar Valera notched a two-out single and moved to second base on a wild pitch. He scored on a Curt Smith single to give the ‘Dogs the early lead.

Cleburne answered back in the bottom of the first. Maikol Gonzalez started the frame with a double and moved to third base on a sacrifice bunt. Then, Axel Johnson ripped a double to score Gonzalez and tie the game.

The Railroaders grabbed the lead in the bottom of the third inning. KC Huth began the inning with a single and Gonzalez followed with another hit. After a bunt, Johnson came through with another RBI on a base hit to make it 2-1.

The Saltdogs had runners on base in every inning except the fifth. Brent Dean singled and got to second base in the ninth but Lincoln could not get a hit to send him in. Winston Abreu shut down the ‘Dogs for his 11th save of the season.

The Saltdogs (27-21) return home to face the Salina Stockade (6-43) on Tuesday.