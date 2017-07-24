SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Gets 10th Straight Home Win, With Victory Over Wichita

The Lincoln Saltdogs hit two home runs and Derek Gordon, the youngest brother of Kansas City Royals outfielder and fellow Lincoln native Alex Gordon, contributed a quality start as the Saltdogs beat the Wichita Wingnuts 8-to-2 Sunday afternoon. It was the 10th straight Saltdog win at home, pushing Lincoln passed Wichita for the best record in the league at 39-22. After the American Association/Can-Am League All-Star game Tuesday night in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, the Saltdogs travel to Sioux Falls to face the Canaries on Thursday. Air time on our sports station, ESPN 101.5 1480 AM is at 6:35pm.