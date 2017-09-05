SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln To Host First Two Playoff Games

The Lincoln Saltdogs secured entry into the American Association playoffs by winning the Central Division Championship on Friday night. The Saltdogs will host the first games of the best-of-five playoffs series at Haymarket Park on Wednesday, September 6th and Thursday, September 7th. First pitch will be at 6:45 PM on both nights.

Tickets for both games are on sale and can be purchased at: https://saltdogs.com/playoffs/.

It is not yet determined who the Saltdogs will play in the opening round. If Fargo-Moorhead wins the wild card, the Saltdogs will play the Wichita Wingnuts. If Gary SouthShore or Kansas City win the wild card, the Saltdogs will play the Winnipeg Goldeyes. American Association playoff matchups are determined by geography.

Should the Saltdogs win the first playoff series, they would make the championship series. That series will be played September 13-18.

The Saltdogs will try for their second American Association Championship. Their only title occurred in 2009.