SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Wins Exhibition Opener Over Sioux City

on Sunday

It is the third straight year the Saltdogs opened their preseason slate in Seward. Seward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Josh Fields threw out the first pitch, a Seward student played the Star Spangled Banner on trumpet and fans enjoyed beverages sold by the local Bottle Rocket Brewery.

In game action, the Saltdogs opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. John Schultz walked and scored on an RBI single by Chase Simpson.

Sioux City evened the score in the top of the second inning when Nelson Ward came around after leading the inning with a base hit.

Saltdogs bats continued clicking in the bottom of the second. Angel Reyes led off with a single before Brant Whiting and Joe Moran launched back-to-back doubles to plate two runs.

The Saltdogs did not relinquish the lead after the second inning. Moran and Whiting led the ‘Dogs bats. Moran, a Bellevue University product, notched three doubles while Whiting added a two-run home run to his earlier extra-base hit.

The X’s used 10 pitchers – one for each inning. The Saltdogs tossed nine arms with starter Austin Robichaux throwing the first two frames. ‘Dogs pitchers allowed just four runs on seven hits.

Lincoln’s next exhibition game is Friday, May 6th at 6:30 PM in York against the Kansas City T-Bones. The squad’s final home exhibition is Saturday, May 7th at 6:30 PM in Norfolk against the X’s.

Saltdogs Media Day is tomorrow at Haymarket Park following the conclusion of practice.

The Saltdogs are set to begin their 18th season in Lincoln on Thursday, May 17th.