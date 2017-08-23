SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Two Opportunities To Tie Spoiled By Railcats

Twice in the eighth and ninth innings, the Lincoln Saltdogs were unable to bring in the tying run and fell to the Gary SouthShore Railcats 10-9 Tuesday night at Haymarket Park.

Lincoln (54-31) overcame a 10-3 deficit to get within striking distance in the final two innings. But, RailCats (49-38) closer Jorge de Leon recorded the final five outs to secure the win for Gary SouthShore.

The loss shortened the Saltdogs lead in the Central Division to six games over the RailCats and 6.5 games over the Kansas City T-Bones with 14 games remaining.

The Saltdogs gained the early lead thanks to home runs in the first two innings. Joe Robbins hit a solo shot in the first and Brent Dean smacked a two-run homer in the second. Both righties hit the home runs to right field.

The Saltdogs entered the decisive fifth inning with a 3-2 lead but it didn’t last. The RailCats scored eight runs on five hits to bust open the game. They sent 13 batters to the plate in the frame. Kris Goodman had a two-run homer that put the Cats in front and tacked on a sacrifice fly RBI in his second at bat of the inning. Saltdogs starter Derek Gordon and reliever Casey Crosby combined to hit or walk five batters in the fifth.

The Saltdogs broke out to make it close in the eighth. They scored five runs on four hits to cut the deficit to just one run. Robbins drove in one run while Cesar Valera and Curt Smith each drove in a pair. De Leon was inserted with a one run lead and Smith at third base with just one out.

Christian Ibarra and Dean both reached in the bottom of the ninth to put the tying and winning runs on base. But, de Leon struck out Robbins to end the game.

The Saltdogs face the RailCats in the third game of the series on Wednesday morning. First pitch is at 11AM with coverage beginning at 10:30 AM on ESPN FM101-5/1480AM for Lincoln Public Schools day at the ballpark.