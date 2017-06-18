SALTDOGS SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER

The Lincoln Saltdogs and the Gary SouthShore RailCats split a pair of one-run games in a doubleheader on Saturday night.

Ben McKendall earned the win as the Saltdogs claimed the first game 4-3 and Jorge de Leon recorded the win for the RailCats in a 5-4 nightcap. The RailCats extra-innings win in game two snapped the Saltdogs’ franchise record 12-game home winning streak.

The Saltdogs and RailCats face off in a rubber match on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is at 2:05 PM with coverage beginning at 1:35 PM on ESPN 1480 and saltdogs.com.

