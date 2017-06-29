Saltdogs Suffer 12-6 Loss To T-Bones

The Kansas City T-Bones scored five runs in both the fifth and seventh innings to defeat the Lincoln Saltdogs 12-4 on Wednesday night.

The eight-run defeat ties the season-high for largest margin of defeat on the season and evens the series between the Central Division foes.

It was a rare bad outing for Saltdogs starter Carlos Pimentel. It was the first game the Saltdogs lost in which the ‘ace’ pitched. He falls to 5-1 on the season after allowing seven runs on 11 hits over 4.1 innings.

The Saltdogs jumped in front in the early going, though. The ‘Dogs got two-out RBI singles by Cesar Valera and Randolph Oduber to push across a couple of runs and make it 2-0.

The T-Bones answered back in the top of the third inning. They compiled three straight hits, including a Kevin Keyes double that plated two runs, to tie the game.

The Saltdogs regained the lead in the bottom of the third inning. Valera started a two-out rally with a single and Oduber followed with another base hit to move Valera to third base. Then, Matty Johnson beat out an infield to score Valera and make it 3-2.

The game fell apart for the Saltdogs in the top of the fifth inning. Kansas City started the frame with five straight hits before Pimentel was able to register the first out. He allowed another single and a walk before being pulled from the game. The Saltdogs allowed a season-high five runs in the inning a tied a season-high for hits allowed in an inning.

The Saltdogs scored on more run in the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. Oduber hit a solo home run to right-center field to cut the lead to 7-4. It was his eighth long ball of the season and his third hit of the game.

The seventh inning went just as poorly as the fifth for Lincoln. They allowed five runs on two hits, five walks and a hit by pitch to fall down 12-4. Saltdogs pitchers allowed a season-high 11 batters to reach the plate.

Despite the loss, the Saltdogs maintain their hold of first place in the Central Division. All four teams are within 3.5 games of each other.

Lincoln and KC will face off in a rubber match on Thursday night at Haymarket Park. First pitch is at 6:45 PM with coverage beginning at 6:15 PM on ESPN 1480.