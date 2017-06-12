Saltdogs Win Blowout 17-4

Derek Gordon tossed a complete game and the Lincoln Saltdogs hit four home runs to clobber the Salina Stockade 17-4 and win a franchise-record eleventh straight home game.

The Saltdogs broke the previous record of 10 straight home wins set from August 18, 2006 through June 6, 2007. The ‘Dogs had already beat the single season record of eight straight home wins.

Gordon used 123 pitches to go the distance and dispatch of the Stockade. He allowed four runs (three earned) on 12 hits while facing 40 batters. He notched four strikeouts compared to two walks.

The game started entirely different than it ended. The Stockade scored the first run of the game in the top of the second inning. Roche Woodard reached on an error by shortstop Ivan Marin. Then, with two outs, Jordan Caillouet hit a double to send Woodard in for the first run.

The Saltdogs took a lead they wouldn’t surrender in the bottom of the second. Curt Smith and Trever Adams singled to bring Dashenko Ricardo to the plate. Ricardo hit a dribbling ground ball that catcher Cody Coffman fielded and threw past the first baseman, allowing Smith to score. Next, Christian Ibarra stepped up and belted a three-run homer to make it 4-1. It was Ibarra’s first homer of the season.

Randolph Oduber was the next to join the home run parade. Ibarra reached on a two-out walk in the bottom of the fourth. Then Ivan Marin singled to set the table for Oduber. The Saltdogs center fielder smoked a three-run homer over the left field fence and past the sidewalk at Haymarket Park to make it 6-1.

The third three-run home run came in the bottom of the fifth inning. Smith singled and Adams doubled to bring up Ricardo with one out. The right-hander powered a 1-1 pitch out to left field to bring the score to 10-1.

Salina also took advantage of a 20 miles per hour wind blowing out to left field in their at bat in the sixth. Jordan Calliouet blasted a two run homer to score Coffman and cut the ‘Dogs’ lead to 10-3.

But, the long ball kept coming for Lincoln. Two walks and a single brought Adams to the plate with one out in the bottom of the sixth. The Lincoln Southeast graduate belted a grand slam bringing the lead to 14-3. It was the second grand slam of the season for the Saltdogs.

The Saltdogs were able to score without the aid of a home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Marin singled and Oduber followed with a double to give Brandon Jacobs a chance. The left fielder hit his second double of the day to knock in both runners. After Jacobs moved to third on a ground out, he scored on a Tommy Mendonca sacrifice fly. The Saltdogs led 17-3.

Salina tallied three singles to load the bases in the top of the ninth inning. Gordon allowed Jimmy Heck to score on a sacrifice fly to complete the afternoon’s scoring.

The Saltdogs set season highs for runs in a game and home runs in a game. They tied season highs for runs and hits in an inning. The Saltdogs were now runs short of a franchise record for margin of victory, three runs short of the runs in a game record and two home runs shy of the most homers in a game number.

The Saltdogs have won 12 of their last 14 games. They travel to Fargo, ND for a four-game set with the RedHawks on Monday night. First pitch is at 7:02 PM and coverage begins at 6:30 PM on ESPN 1480 and saltdogs.com.