Saltdogs Win Shortened Game 2-0

Carlos Pimentel pitched five shutout innings for the Lincoln Saltdogs and that’s all they needed to win a rain-shortened game 2-0 over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

The game was called in the middle of the sixth inning as severe thunderstorms rolled into eastern North Dakota. The game took one hour and 35 minutes before it was called.

The Saltdogs scored the two necessary runs in the top of the third inning on three straight hits. Cesar Valera notched the first one with a one-out double. Then, Tommy Mendonca followed with another double that scored Valera. Curt Smith finished the scoring with an RBI single to make it 2-0.

That is all the support Pimentel needed. The reigning American Association Pitcher of the Week twice let two runners get on base with one out but then got out of the situations. He finished the game with five strikeouts compared to one walk in five innings of work. The RedHawks managed five hits against Pimentel.

The Saltdogs’ two doubles brings their season total to 45 which is the second most in the league. Lincoln has now won 12 of its last 15 games. Pimentel’s ERA dropped to 1.80, meaning he and Saltdogs lefty Bennett Parry have the two lowest ERAs in the league.

The Saltdogs and RedHawks will break the series tie in game three of the four game series on Wednesday night at 7:02 PM. Coverage begins at 6:30 PM on ESPN 1480 and saltdogs.com.