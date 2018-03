Nebraska U-S Republican Senator, Ben Sasse does NOT like the new tariffs announced today by President Trump. In a bid to boost American manufacturers, the U-S will impose a 25% tariff on imported steel and 10% on foreign aluminum. A statement from nebraska’s Junior senator called the tariff a massive tax increase on american families. Senator Sasse added that protectionism is weak…not strong….and said tariffs might be expected from a leftist administration but one a republican one.