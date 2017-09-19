Sasse, Fortenberry Back Trump’s Korea Comments

President Trump’s speecch to the United Nations General Assembly has drawn wide agreement for his comments about North Korea. The president referred to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “rocket man.” And he threatened to “totally destroy North Korea” if the United States is forced to defend itself or allies against the North’s aggression. Senator Ben Sasse said there are two ways to deal with the situation.

“The United States must confront North Korea’s dictatorship, through Diplomatic measures if possible, or military measures if necessary.”

Sasse was fresh from a meeting with South Korea’s trade minister, and said the president was speaking directly to China.

“Trade Minister Kim and I agreed that trade plays a critical role in that diplomatic response, in two ways” Sasse said. “First, we want to strengthen our alliance with trade that benefits Nebraskans and South Koreans. And, second, sanctions can put pressure on North Korea’s despot and force China to step up and prevent a nuclear arms race in its own back yard.”

First District Congress Jeff Fortenberry applauded the tone of the President’s speech.

“President Trump’s address to the United Nations was clear, strong and principled.” The Republican Congressman said the President “made clear the sovereignty of nations, the protection of human dignity, and the necessity to work interdependently, with shared responsibilities between nations.

The President also had harsh words for Iran. He called it “an “economically depleted rogue state” whose chief export is violence.” Trump said the world can’t allow the “murderous regime” to continue its destabilizing activities. And he knocked the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, saying world leaders “cannot abide” by the agreement if it “provides cover” for Iran to build its nuclear program.