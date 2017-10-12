Sasse Reactions To Trump’s Free Speech Rants

President Trump is offered perhaps his most chilling comments yet about the freedom of the press, saying it was “frankly disgusting the way the press is able to write whatever they want to write.” Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Ben Sasse, reacted, saying words spoken by the President of the United States matter. Then questions the president, quote, “Are you recanting of the oath you took on January 20th to preserve, protect, and defend the First Amendment?”, end quote.