Sasse Says Federal Budget Debate Misdirected, Healthcare Bill Still Short on Details

The Republican-backed Obamacare Replacement and the federal budget were a few of the topics Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse’s spoke about today in his talk to a Lincoln Rotary Club.

The Republican Senator said we’re having the wrong debate about the national budget. Most people are debating the increase in the defense budget versus cuts in other programs such as arts and humanities, according to Senator Sasse. He said the continuing growth of health entitlements isn’t sustainable, but politicians don’t want to talk about them for fear of losing their next election.

“Medicare, Medicaid, Obamacare, Social Security, and interest on the debt are 71 percent of federal spending over the next decade. The remaining 29 percent is almost equally split between national security issues and everything else,” Sasse said.

He told members of a Lincoln Rotary Club that when President John Kennedy was in office, defense spending was 50% of the federal budget versus 14 percent today. The GOP senator said too many people have turned it into a “Guns vs butter” argument.

Another issue Sasse touched on was the American Healthcare Act that House Speaker Paul Ryan and House Republicans introduced nearly two weeks ago. Sasse was in favor of scrapping the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, but he isn’t confident yet in the GOP’s replacement. Sasse told reporters today the versions he’s seen so far fall short of fixing the problems of Obamacare, “We need to be tackling the cost question more forthrightly than this bill does right now.”

The senator said the current version of the bill doesn’t provide portability and fails to control the increasing cost of health insurance. When it comes to portability, Sasse said he would like to see a solution that makes health insurance portable, so people can pick and keep the policy they want, not the policy their employer acquires.

A final version of the bill will most likely not be seen anytime soon. Sasse said that with limited comment from President Trump, the bill is continually a work in progress as it passes through the House of Representatives and the Senate right now.

“There’s been a desire to have President Trump sort of propose some of what he thinks need to be in a final package, and I think the President has decided to defer a lot to the House of Representatives,” Sasse said.