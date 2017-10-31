Sasse on VA Admission Delays

On Monday, Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Ben Sasse, issued the following statement after the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs responded to Sasse’s October 17 letter by explaining that a secret, unauthorized waitlist had hidden 87 veterans’ delays at the VA in Omaha:

“Eighty-seven veterans had their care delayed and the entire Department of Veterans Affairs – from Secretary Shulkin in Washington to our local partners who care for our neighbors in Omaha – needs to explain what concrete steps they’ll take to make sure this never happens again. Without the work of local journalists making Freedom of Information Act requests this audit probably would have stayed in the dark, and that speaks volumes about the need for a top-to-bottom culture of transparency and accountability inside this federal bureaucracy. This response is just the start and we need to work to make sure that our veterans receive the excellent and timely care they deserve.”