Sasse Wants WikiLeaks Founder Locked Up

By Greg Smith
|
Mar 10, 7:27 AM

Calling the founder of WikiLeaks, quote, an enemy of the American people and an ally to Vladimir Putin, Nebraska U-S Republican Senator, Ben Sasse, wants Julian Assange locked up, saying, quote, “Assange should spend the rest of his life wearing an orange jumpsuit”, end quote.

As chair the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Oversight. Senator Sasse has written Attorney General Sessions a letter, asking if the Department of Justice believes Assange has broken the law and is the department aggressively pursuing his detention and prosecution.

 

