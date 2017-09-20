SCC Board Okays Funding Plan For Projects

Southeast Community College’s Board of Governors on Tuesday approved a plan to pay for new construction projects at each of the college’s three campuses.

The vote will raise the property tax levy from 7.52 cents per $100 of valuation to 9.07 cents per $100 for this school year. Most the increase will go to SCC’s capital improvement fund to build and maintain facilities.

The increase will pay for a new health sciences center at the Lincoln campus, new class room space at Beatrice and a diesel tech facility at Milford.