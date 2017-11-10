Scheel’s Donates Money Toward Lincoln Children’s Zoo Expansion

Lincoln Children's Zoo CEO and executive director John Chapo (left) was presented a $300,000 check from Scheel's Sporting Goods at Southpointe Pavillions on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

A $300,000 donation to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo toward the Love Your Zoo campaign. That donation was presented Friday from Scheel’s Sporting Goods in Southpointe Pavillions.

The money donated by Scheel’s will go toward a new education center at the zoo, which will be home to Lincoln Public Schools’ Zoo School.

The Love Your Zoo campaign also includes bringing new habitats to the Zoo, including giraffes, tigers and spider monkeys.

The Scheel’s donation put the Lincoln Children’s Zoo has cleared $15.5 million of its $20-million fundraising goal.