Schoo Student Wanting To Give Back Instead of Receiving On Her Birthday

Have any unwanted, reasonably good shape or unworn pairs of shoes?

You can donate them to one Lincoln 6th grader, who’s raising shoes and donating them to third-world countries. So far, Schoo Middle School student Khami Itzen has raised over 70 pairs and wants to get to at least 150 by this Saturday (March 11), her 12th birthday.

Khami explains her reasoning for this donation by saying “some people in third-world countries don’t have shoes to have on their feet.”

As of Wednesday night, Khami, with the help of her mother, Kia Itzen, have collected more than 70 pairs of shoes. The goal is to collect between 150 to 200 shoes by Saturday, which will be dropped off at a site in Iowa on Sunday, then sent out to countries such as Honduras and Haiti.

Khami says if you’re interested to giving, you can send an email to kiaitzen76@gmail.com for more details or stop by the Sleep Inn and Suites near 27th and Fletcher on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm.