School Is Back In Session, Enrollment Could Be Up For 2017-18

Lincoln Public Schools opened up Monday for the start of the 2017-18 school year, with students kindergarten through 9th grade attending the first day of classes. Sophomores, juniors and seniors in LPS’ six high schools start their year on Tuesday.

LPS superintendent Dr. Jane Stavem was a guest on KFOR’s Lincoln Live during Lincoln’s News Hour Monday afternoon. She said there will likely be another jump in enrollment district-wide. By the time the official enrollment count is released by the end of September, Stavem said it’s likely there could be at or close to 42,000 students enrolled in LPS.

The last few school years, there has been an average of 900 to 1,000 new students attending schools in the district. What’s also the norm for LPS, is the average of 380 to 400 new teachers each year.