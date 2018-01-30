Schulte To Challenge Incumbent County Treasurer

Republican Matt Schulte officially launched his campaign for Lancaster County Treasurer Tuesday. Schulte, who’s currently a member of the Lincoln Public School Board, issued a statement saying ” “I believe that one of the best ways to know how an elected official will serve in the office they seek is to look at their track record. I have a proven track record as a member of the Lincoln Public School board. I have stood up for the taxpayers of Lincoln just like I said I would. I will do the same for the County Treasurer’s office.”

Referring to the five felony charges pending against Stebbing, Schulte said “I will bring trust back to the office; I will bring innovation to the office; and I will bring a fiscally conservative approach to the office of the Lancaster County Treasurer.”

Schulte is the Executive Director of the Campus Life organization.

Stebbing, the incumbent, has filed for re-election, as well as Alan Simpson of Lincoln, also a Republican.