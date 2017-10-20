Second Apartment Fire In Two Days, Same Ignition Source

An improperly discarded cigarette is to blame for starting a fire on a third-floor unit at Southwood Apartments near 27th and Highway 2 on Friday morning.

“They have do have the origin determined. It happened outside on the balcony,” Fire Chief Micheal Despain told KFOR News at the scene.

From there, the fire got into the area between the roof line and the ceiling. Chief Despain said the fire didn’t spread too far.

“One apartment is pretty much destroyed. Little bit of damage to the second one,” the chief said.

Fire investigators estimated damage amounts in excess of $50,000. Smoke and water damage was confined to nearby units on the north end of the building. Chief Despain said the south half of the building is still livable. No one was hurt.