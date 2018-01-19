Second Execution Notice Delivered

The State of Nebraska is preparing to resume executions after a 20 year hiatus. Friday, Corrections Director Scott Frakes provided Carey Dean Moore notice of the substances that will be used in Moore’s execution by lethal injection.

No date has been set for the execution. State law requires the director to provide notice to the condemned inmate at least 60 days before the Attorney General asks the Nebraska Supreme Court for an execution warrant.

The drugs to be used in the execution were listed in the letter, in the following order: 1) Diazepam; 2) Fentanyl Citrate; 3) Cisatracurium Besylate and 4) Potassium Chloride.

The Department of Corrections also confirmed that it is in possession of the drugs, and that they have been tested according to Law. It also said an additional supply of Diazepam and Fentanyl was received Friday and will be tested also.

On November 9, 2017, Frakes provided the same notice to Jose Sandoval, another Death Row inmate. The Attorney General determines when and for whom a warrant will be requested.

Moore was sentenced to death for two counts of first degree murder in Douglas County. He is housed at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Sandoval was one of those convicted for five murders at a Bank in Norfolk.

The last Death Row inmate executed in Nebraska was Robert Williams, in 1997.