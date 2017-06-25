Second Fire Damages Popeye’s Restaurant

Lincoln Fire and Rescue handled a fire Saturday afternoon at 48th and Vine Streets. According to investigators, the fire started in the kitchen and a worker tried to put out the flames before calling LFR.

The main damage inside of the building was near the back of the kitchen and on the ceiling. The outside of the building was also damaged.

Firefighters cut a hole in the side of the building to help get at and extinguish the fire.

That same Popeyes location was damaged in what was an arson fire back in March.

Saturday’s fire appears to be accidental and smoking related.