More Security Planned For Seward County Schools

Seward County Sheriff Joe Yocum announced Monday that deputies are being assigned to patrol Centennial Schools near Utica on a more frequent and regular basis, and to help Seward and Milford Police officers with random patrols of their local schools. Sheriff Yocum, Seward Police Chief Alan Baldwin and Milford Chief Forrest Siebken say they are working with the superintendents of Centennial, Seward and Milford High Schools on the increased patrols.

“In light of the recent tragedies in other areas of the country involving schools

being targets for individuals committed to violence, we have an obligation to do as

much as possible to make our schools as safe for children, teachers, support staff

and parents that may be visiting these campuses.” Sheriff Yocum said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

He went on to say that a series of meetings will be held in the coming weeks with school administrators, counselors, Fire and Rescue personnel,emergency management as well as others that could be involved in responding to a violent incident within the schools or on school property.

Sheriff Yocum also plans on meeting with County Commissioners on other emergency planning, budgeting and staffing that may be needed in the future to help schools with security measures, policies and procedures as well as prevention strategies to avert or minimize the possibility of violence in Seward county schools.