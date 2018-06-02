Semi Rollover Causes Closure of Highway 77 Friday

Highway 77 was closed to drivers in both directions between Firth and Gage roads Friday afternoon after a semi rolled over into the median.

Emergency crews responded to the rollover around 1:30 pm. The 65-year-old Beatrice driver had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. His condition is not known at this time. Authorities believe the driver over-corrected after his semi blew a tire, pulling the truck into the median.

The crash spilled debris, including soybeans, all over the highway, which extended the closure.