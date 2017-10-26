Senate Confirms Nebraskan For High Level USDA Post

The U.S. Senate Thursday unanimously confirmed Nebraska Director of Agriculture Gregory Ibach to serve as Under Secretary of Marketing and Regulatory Programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Earlier this month, Fischer introduced Greg Ibach at his nomination hearing before the Senate Agriculture Committee.

“I am thrilled to hear my friend and fellow Nebraskan, Greg Ibach, was just confirmed to serve as Under Secretary of Marketing and Regulatory Programs at USDA,” said Senator Fischer. “Greg’s deep knowledge, vast experience, and strong passion for agriculture, will serve America’s farmers and ranchers well.”

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts also issued a statement of congratulations: “Greg’s experience growing Nebraska will be a great asset to President Trump’s team. We look forward to partnering with him in his new role as we work to expand access to international markets for Nebraska’s quality agricultural and manufactured products and other goods.”

Steve Nelson, President of Nebraska Farm Bureau, also expressed satisfaction with the appointment. “Greg is very much a farmer. He’s worn that hat and brought that voice throughout his service as Nebraska’s Director of Agriculture and that won’t change when he heads to Washington, D.C. We look forward to working with him in his new position and are confident he will be an asset to USDA and to American agriculture.”

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse added “Greg Ibach earned this USDA spot utilizing the honesty, determination, and smarts that Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers are known for. Whether it’s emphasizing the importance of agriculture or working hard to expand Nebraska’s trading partners, Greg has a proven track record of public service bringing common sense and innovative solutions to his work. Our agriculture communities will be served well.”

Ibach has served as the Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture for the past 12 years.

# # #